ಮೈಸೂರಿನ ಅವ್ವಾ ಮಾದೇಶನ ಕೋಟ್ಯಂತರ ರುಪಾಯಿ ಆಸ್ತಿ ಮುಟ್ಟುಗೋಲು

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Story first published: Thursday, July 13, 2017, 12:06 [IST]

English summary

Rowdy sheeter Avva Madesha who is sentenced life time imprisonment in a murder case is facing a new problem. As he has more properties than his income, according to High Court order Enforcement Directorate seizes his wealth. He said to have accumulated assets worth Rs 5.5 crore.