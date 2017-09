ಪ್ರೇಕ್ಷಕರ ಮನರಂಜಿಸಿದ ಚುಂಚನಕಟ್ಟೆ ಜಲಪಾತೋತ್ಸವ

Mysore

ಬಿಎಂ ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

The spectacular water falls festival started on Saturday at Chuchanakatte in KR Nagar taluk of Mysore. The program was organized under the aegis of District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Tourism Department and Kannada and Culture Department.