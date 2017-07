ಕೊನೆಯ ಆಷಾಢ ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ: ಮೈಸೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಚಾಮುಂಡಿಗೆ ವಿಶೇಷ ಪೂಜೆ

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

As july 21st is last Ashadha Friday of this year, devotees wholeheartedly worships Godess Chamundi, and seek her blessings. Mysuru deputy commissioner Randeep had also attended the special dahy.