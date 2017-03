ಕಳ್ಳತನದ ಆರೋಪ: ಪತಿ-ಪತ್ನಿ ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆ

ಪತಿ ವಿಷ ಸೇವಿಸಿ ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆಗೆ ಶರಣಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಪತ್ನಿ ಲತಾ ತಾನೂ ವಿಷ ಸೇವಿಸಿದ್ದಾಳೆ.

Story first published: Thursday, March 9, 2017, 17:47 [IST]

English summary

Accused of theft a couple commits suicide in Mysuru. Man hanged himself, and by seeing his deadbody, scared wife also committed suicide by consuming poison. Here is a round up of today's crime news in mysuru.