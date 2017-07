ಮೈಸೂರಲ್ಲಿ ರಸ್ತೆ ಮೇಲೆಯೇ ಬಂದಿತ್ತು ಹುಲಿ!

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

English summary

A painter in Mysuru has painted a tiger's 3D image infront of Mysuru zoo or Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens. This is to create awareness about conservation of tigers in the world, in the eve of International Tiger Day on 29th July.