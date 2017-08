ನಂಜನಗೂಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ದಾಂಪತ್ಯ ಜೀವನಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾಲಿಟ್ಟ 94 ಜೋಡಿ

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

94 couples tied the knot at mass marriage ceremony at Nanjangud Srikanteswara Swamy Temple, on August 11th. The mass marriage organized by Shri Kranthikari Veerashaiva organization for 110th birth anniversary of Sri Shivakumara Swamy.