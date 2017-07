ಮೈಸೂರು ನಾಡಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ ಗಜಪಡೆ ಸಿದ್ಧ: ಈ ಬಾರಿ ಹೆಣ್ಣಾನೆಯ ಕೊರತೆ!

Mysore

Yashaswini

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

2017 Dasara celebrations, authorities have shortlisted 16 elephants, including five new ones, to get approval from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Bengaluru. The Dasara is scheduled from September 21 to 30. Last year, 12 elephants had taken part in the celebrations. This year, the Forest Department has decided to increase the number of elephants.