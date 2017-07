ಮುಂಬೈನ 'ಒಂದು ರುಪಾಯಿ ಕ್ಲಿನಿಕ್'ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೀಗೊಂದು ಸುಖ ಪ್ರಸವ

Mumbai

ಅನುಷಾ ರವಿ

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 18:08 [IST]

English summary

Mumbai's famous Re 1 clinic turned into a blessing for a pregnant woman passenger at Ghatkopar railway station on Tuesday. Gudiya, who went into labour while waiting for a train, delivered a healthy baby girl at the people-friendly clinic set up in the station.