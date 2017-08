ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ವಿಡಿಯೋದಲ್ಲಿ ನೋಡಿ ಮುಂಬೈ ಮಳೆ ಅವಾಂತರ

Mumbai

This is KEM Hospital now! Appalling status of healthcare in Mumbai @Dev_Fadnavis #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/0wIRkGHgxN

Super-Close save for this car in my building. Thank God!!! 🙏🏻😱 #MumbaiRains are insane at the moment. Please take care & don't step out❗️ pic.twitter.com/tlk1PuXh14

As Mumbai receives over 100 mm rain water on Tuesday (August 29th 2017) water flooded everywhere. Here are some viral videos which are uploaded in twitter which explains intensity of Mumbai rain effectively.