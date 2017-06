ಪವಾಡ : ರೈಲಿಗೆ ಡಿಕ್ಕಿ ಹೊಡೆದ್ರು ಸಾವು ಗೆದ್ದ ಯುವತಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

#WATCH Dramatic visuals: Girl survives after being run over by a train in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/C5ZYf84CL9

English summary

In a miraculous escape, a girl survived after being run over by a local train in Mumbai. The incident occurred with Pratiksha Natekar and the whole incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the Kurla station.