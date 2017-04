ವಿನೋದ್ ಖನ್ನಾ ಸಾವಿಗೆ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಗಣ್ಯರ ಸಂತಾಪ

ಇಂದು ಮುಂಬೈಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇಹಲೋಕ ತ್ಯಜಿಸಿದ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ನಟ ಮತ್ತು ವಿನೋದ್ ಖನ್ನಾ(70) ಅವರ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಅನೇಕ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂತಾಪ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

#VinodKhanna ji had a magnetic charm & persona. Both on & off screen. He was kind, affectionate & helpful. Loved his panther like walk. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/q01Hmqxbdp

His screen presence is unparalleled even today...his super star swag is what we grew up on....RIP #VinodKhanna ...thoughts and prayers....

Condolences on sad demise of veteran actor & BJP MP Shri #VinodKhanna ji, may God render peace to the departed soul & solace to his family.

Will always remember Vinod Khanna as a popular actor, dedicated leader & a wonderful human. Pained by his demise. My condolences.

Vetaran actor and BJP's member of parliament Vinod Khanna passes away today in Mumbai. He was suffering from cancer. Here are some tweets by celebrities who express their deep condolence on his death.