ನನ್ನ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಕಳಕಳಿಯಿತ್ತು: ಸೋನು ನಿಗಂ

ಆಜಾನ್ ಕುರಿತ ತಮ್ಮ ವಿವಾದಾತ್ಮಕ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ಖ್ಯಾತ ಗಾಯಕ ಸೋನು ನಿಗಂ ತಲೆ ಬೋಳಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ಸಮರ್ಥಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Today at 2pm Aalim will come to my place, and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi. https://t.co/5jyCmkt3pm

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?

God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India

Story first published: Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 16:24 [IST]

English summary

After sparking off a debate on the usage of loudspeakers for Azaan with his tweet, an emotional Sonu Nigam defended his comments. The singer who called for a press conference to clear the air about his statements also shaved his head to prove a point to a Muslim cleric who had issued a fatwa against him.