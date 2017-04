ಚಪ್ಪಲಿ ಹಾರ ಹಾಕಿ, ಮೆರವಣಿಗೆ ಮಾಡಿದರಷ್ಟೇ ಸೋನು ನಿಗಂಗೆ 10 ಲಕ್ಷ!

ಆಜಾನ್ ಕುರಿತ ತಮ್ಮ ವಿವಾದಾತ್ಮಕ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ಖ್ಯಾತ ಗಾಯಕ ಸೋನು ನಿಗಂ ತಲೆ ಬೋಳಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ಸಮರ್ಥಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ!

Story first published: Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 15:50 [IST]

English summary

After sparking off a debate on the usage of loudspeakers for Azaan with his tweet, an emotional Sonu Nigam defended his comments. The singer who called for a press conference to clear the air about his statements also shaved his head to prove a point to a Muslim cleric who had issued a fatwa against him.