ಸೊಸೆಯನ್ನು ಉಳಿಸುವುದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಮಗನನನ್ನೇ ಕೊಂದ ಅತ್ತೆ!

Mumbai

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A 45-year-old woman killed her own son by strangling him to save her daughter-in-law from her son.The incident took place on August 15th in Mumbai. Anwari Idrisi's youngest son, Nadeem had an addiction to drugs and used to beat his wife, due to which his wife left her in-laws' house.