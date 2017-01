ಮುಂಬೈ ತುಳು ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಮಮತೆಯ 'ಅಮ್ಮ' ಇನ್ನಿಲ್ಲ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Monday, January 2, 2017

English summary

Mumbai Kannadati Rathna Gururaj Acharya (87), who was fondly called as 'Amma' by Tulunada Kannadigaru is no more. The social activist, Gokula Rathna awardee Rathna Acharya was ill for some time. She expired at her residence in Mumbai.