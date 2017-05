ತಾಯಿಯನ್ನು ಕೊಂದು ರಕ್ತದಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಮೈಲಿ ಬರೆದಿದ್ದ ಪಾತಕಿ ಪುತ್ರನ ಬಂಧನ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 18:46 [IST]

English summary

The son who killed his mother in Mumbai and drew a smiley in blood has been arrested from Jodhpur. The wife of an inspector who probed the Sheena Bora murder case was found dead in Mumbai and the cops had launched a manhunt for the 21 year old son.