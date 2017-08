ಮುಂಬೈನಲ್ಲಿ ಟೊಮೆಟೋ ಕದ್ದವನಿಗೆ ಎರಡು ದಿನಗಳ ಜೈಲು ಶಿಕ್ಷೆ!

Mumbai

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A man has been arrested for stealing tomatoes worth over Rs 57,000 from a vegetable market in suburban Dahisar last month. Radheshyam Gupta (54) allegedly stole 900 kg of the vegetable from a shop on the night of July 18, transporting away the loot in a tempo, police said.