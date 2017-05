ನೆಲಕ್ಕಪ್ಪಳಿಸಿದ ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ಸಿಎಂ ಫಡ್ನವಿಸ್ ಇದ್ದ ಹೆಲಿಕಾಪ್ಟರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur but me and my team is absolutely safe and ok. Nothing to worry.

Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 13:38 [IST]

English summary

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and five other people escaped unhurt after the chopper they were in crash-landed in Latur, Maharashtra, on Thursday just after noon. Me and my team is absolutely safe and ok. Nothing to worry, he tweeted after the incident.