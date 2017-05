ಮುಂಬೈ ಆಟೋಚಾಲಕನ ಕರುಳು ಕಿವುಚುವ ಕತೆಯಿದು!

ಅಸಹಾಯಕ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯೊಬ್ಬರಿಗೆ ನೆರವಾದ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳು ಆತನ ಬದುಕನ್ನೇ ಬದಲಿಸಿದ ಕತೆಯಿದು. ಮಾನವೀಯತೆಗೆ ನೆಲೆಯಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂಬ ಈ ಕಾಲದಲ್ಲೂ ಜಾತಿ-ಮತಗಳನ್ನೂ ಮೀರಿ ಉಸಿರಾಡುವ ಮಾನವೀಯತೆಯ ಇರುವನ್ನು ದೃಢಪಡಿಸುವ ಈ ಕತೆ ನಿಮಗಾಗಿ...

This is so relieving to see how he is getting so much help and support. Good to see there are such good souls in my country @vinodkapri 👌🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1kc5rWh6hc

Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 11:17 [IST]

English summary

This is so relieving to see how an auto driver from Mumbai is getting so much help and support from social media. Good to see there are such good souls in our country. Here is story of the auto driver who is carrying his two years old sun on his lap since her wife paralysed.