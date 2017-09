ಟೋಲ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ವೈಪ್ ಮಾಡಿದ 2 ಗಂಟೇಲಿ 87 ಸಾವಿರ ರು. ಮಾಯ!

Mumbai

Chethan

English summary

Swiping his card at the Khalapur toll plaza ended up taking a toll on the bank account of a sales manager from Pune. On September 9, Rs. 87,000 was stolen from the account of Darshan Patil, 36, in two hours after he paid Rs. 230 at the toll plaza from his card. He has registered a complaint at the Hadapsar police station in Pune.