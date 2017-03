ಬಿಗ್ ಬಾಸ್ ಮಾಜಿ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಯ ಚುಂಬನದ ಫೋಟೋ, ವಿಡಿಯೋ ಸಕತ್ ವೈರಲ್

ಬಿಗ್ ಬಾಸ್ ಹಿಂದಿ ಅವತರಣಿಕೆಯ ಮಾಜಿ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿ ಬನಿ ಹಾಗು ಆಕೆ ಗೆಳತಿ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕವಾಗಿಯೇ ಪರಸ್ಪರ ಚುಂಬಿಸಿದ ಫೋಟೋ ಹಾಗೂ ವಿಡಿಯೋ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲ ತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವೈರಲ್ ಆಗಿದೆ.

Story first published: Monday, March 27, 2017, 20:42 [IST]

English summary

Ex Bigg Boss contestants Bani J and Sapna Bhavnani are known to be feminists in their own right. And known for defying conventions with their bodies. Recently at a music festival, the two went ahead and made a Boomerang video where they can be seen kissing each other in public view.