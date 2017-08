ಮುಂಬೈನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಳಿ ತಪ್ಪಿದ ಲೋಕಲ್ ರೈಲು

Mumbai

Sachhidananda Acharya

#SpotVisuals : 4 coaches of Andheri-CST Harbor local train derailed near Mahim-south side in Mumbai; no casualties reported pic.twitter.com/5BdI5zRKea

English summary

4 coaches of Andheri- Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus Harbor local train derailed near Mahim-south side in Mumbai. As of now no casualties reported.