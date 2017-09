1993 ಮುಂಬೈ ಸ್ಫೋಟ: ಅಪರಾಧಿಗಳಿಗಿಂದು ಶಿಕ್ಷೆಯ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ಘೋಷಣೆ

Mumbai

Trupti Hegde

English summary

A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) Court would pronounce the quantum of sentence against all the convicts of the 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case on Sep 7. The court had convicted six people, including the mastermind of the attack Mustafa Dosa and Abu Salem on June 16 this year.