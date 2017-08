ಕೊಂಕಣಿ ಕೇಂದ್ರದಿಂದ 3.5 ಕೋಟಿ ರೂ. ಮೌಲ್ಯದ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ ವೇತನ ವಿತರಣೆ

Mangalore

Isaac Richard

English summary

Vishwa Konkani Student Scholarship Fund, established by World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru will award Merit Cum Means Scholarships worth Rupees 3.5 Crores to Students from Konkani Communities in an Award Ceremony to be held on Sunday, the August 20th, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at T.V. Raman Pai Convention Centre, Kodialbail, Mangaluru.