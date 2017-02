Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, February 16, 2017, 10:36 [IST]

English summary

A 14-year-old Muhammad Salim from Puttur has byhearted holy Quran in just 6 months. The wonder boy is appreciated by everyone, achieved this under the tulelage of Hafil Inayatullah Bihari. 6 ತಿಂಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕುರ್ ಆನ್ ಕಂಠಪಾಠ ಮಾಡಿದ ಬಾಲಕ!