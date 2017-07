ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆಯೋ ಕೊಲೆಯೋ: ಕಾವ್ಯಾ ಪೋಷಕರ ಆರೋಪ, ಆಳ್ವ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ

Mangalore

ಐಸಾಕ್ ರಿಚರ್ಡ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Death of student Kavya Poojary of Alvas School leaves behind unsolved questions. What has Mohan Alva the founder of Alvas Institutions has to say about the mysterious death of Kavya. Oneindia Kannada Interview.