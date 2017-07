ಉಳ್ಳಾಲ: ಪಾನಮತ್ತನಾಗಿ ಯುವಕನ ಮೇಲೆ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಕೌನ್ಸಿಲರ್ ಹಲ್ಲೆ

Mangalore

Isaac Richard

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Congress Gets A New Boss In The Replacement Of Rahul Gandhi | Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Ullal Municipality councilor Bazil Dsouza showed his gundagiri by assaulting a youth at Thokottu, Mangaluru for minor issues. The deceased has been identified as Toussef (24). A case has been registered against Bazil D'souza at Ullal police station.