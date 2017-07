ಪಾಲೆ ಮರದ ಕಷಾಯ ಕುಡಿದು ಆಟಿ ಅಮಾವಾಸ್ಯೆ ಆಚರಿಸಿದ ಕರಾವಳಿಗರು

Mangalore

Isaac Richard

English summary

People of Tulunad celebrates Aati Amavasya with traditional fervour by consuming Paale potion. The Aati Amavasya also known as Deevige Karkataka Amavasya or Bhimana Amavasya is celebrated in most parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Deevige Karkataka Amavasya