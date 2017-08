8ನೇ ಪರಿಚ್ಛೇದಕ್ಕೆ ತುಳು ಸೇರಿಸಲು ನಾಳೆ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ಹಕ್ಕೋತ್ತಾಯ

Mangalore

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Currently there are 22 languages are scheduled in the IC. Still 38 languages are in demand.. #TuluTo8thSchedule pic.twitter.com/SHfG7pqIFs

English summary

The Twitter campaign will be held on 10th August, urging the Tulu language to be added to Schedule 8 of the Constitution.