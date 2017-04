ಅತ್ತ ಬಿರುಬಿಸಿಲು, ಇತ್ತ ಬರಸಿಡಿಲು: ಮೂವರ ಸಾವು

ಈ ದುರ್ಘಟನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ, ಜಯಮ್ಮ, ಹನುಮಕ್ಕ ಜತೆಗೆ ಒಂದು ಮಗು ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇವರೆಲ್ಲರೂ ತುಮಕೂರು ಮೂಲದವರೆಂದು ಹೇಳಲಾಗಿದೆ.

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 17:43 [IST]

English summary

Two women and a child died on spot when a thunderbolt hit them while they were engaged in washing their clothes on the banks of Netravathi river, near Jakribettu village of Bantwala Taluk, Dakshina Kannada District.