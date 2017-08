ಶರತ್ ಮಡಿವಾಳ್ ಹತ್ಯೆ ಪ್ರಕರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತೆ ಮೂವರ ಬಂಧನ

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

The Mangaluru Police has succedeed in arresting other 3 in connection with RSS worker Sharath Madiwala murder case. The total number of arrest is now said to be 5. The arrested are identified as Riyaz Paranki, Sadiq Nelyadi and Khaleem from Chamarajanagar.