ಮೋದಿ ಮಾತಿನ ಪ್ರೇರಣೆಗೆ ಲಕ್ಷಗಟ್ಟಲೆ ಸಂಬಳ ಬಿಟ್ಟು ತಾಯ್ನಾಡ ಸೇವೆಗೆ

Mangalore

Isaac Richard

English summary

Mr. Ashwin Shetty of Mangaluru who was in a lucrative job in Australia quit his job to join hands with the PM Narendra Modi's "Make in India". He resigned his lakh dollar work and is accompanying his father in law K Seetharama Rai whose running Vidyarashmi group of Institutions and Ashwin shetty being the Administrator.