'ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಚಲೋ' ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ರ್ಯಾಲಿಗೆ ಪೊಲೀಸರಿಂದ ಅನುಮತಿ ನಿರಾಕರಣೆ

Mangalore

Ramesh B

English summary

The Mangaluru city police have decided not to grant permission for the much talked-about 'Mangaluru Chalo' rally planned by BJP Yuva Morcha on Seo 7th, to demand ban on PFI, KFD and SDPI. The Bikers will not be allowed to enter the city said Mangaluru Commissioner on Sep 4.