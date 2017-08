ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಛತ್ರಪತಿ ಶಿವಾಜಿ ಮಹಾರಾಜರ ಪ್ರತಿಮೆ ಅನಾವರಣ

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

The magnificent statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is now unveiled in Mangaluru. Maharashtra home, rural, finance and planning minister Deepak Vasant Rao Kesarkar unveiled statue of Shivaji Maharaj on the coast of Bengre, Mangaluru here on Aug 13.