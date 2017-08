ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟರ್ ಜಾಂಟಿ ರೋಡ್ಸ್ ಶುಭ ಕೋರಿದ ತಾನ್ವಿ ಸಾಧನೆ ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯದ್ದಲ್ಲ

Mangalore

ಐಸಾಕ್ ರಿಚರ್ಡ್

English summary

Promising young surfer from Mangaluru Tanvi Jagadish to represent India in Denmark for surfing event. Jonty Rhodes former South African cricketer wish Tanvi good luck on her Facebook post, which has excessively gone viral on social media.