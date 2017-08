ಆಕರ್ಷಕ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಕರಾವಳಿಗೆ ಆಧುನಿಕತೆಯ ಸ್ಪರ್ಶ

Mangalore

ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Swadesh Darshan Tourism scheme of Union government to be implemeneted in coastal belt in Karnataka. With this Mangaluru, udupi and North canara will have loads of progressive developments in future, with cycle track, internet connectivity, solar lamps, water atm etc.