Mangalore

ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

The Statue man of India Mohammad Raffiq who is staying in Chennai will be arriving to Puttur on August 7th as a guest for the inaugral cermony of a Jewellery showroom at Puttur. There is contest by Zum Zum Jewelry to make him laugh. Can you try?