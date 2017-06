ಬಂಟ್ವಾಳದ ಕ್ರಿಮಿನಲ್ ಗಳಿಗೆ ಭಯಹುಟ್ಟಿಸಿದ ಎಸ್ಪಿ ಅಣ್ಣಾಮಲೈ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Situation in Bantwal calms down by creating fear in the minds of provokers after SP Annamalai assisting Dakshina Kannada police. Superintendent of police (SP) of Chikkamagaluru district K Annamalai along with his team of police personnel is assisting the Dakshina Kannada police in providing security in Bantwal taluk.