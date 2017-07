ಬದುಕಿದ್ದವರನ್ನು ಸಾಯಿಸಿದ ಶೋಭಾ, ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆಗೆ SDPI ಒತ್ತಾಯ

Mangalore

Isaac Richard

English summary

MP of Udupi/Chikkamagaluru, Shobha karandlaje should resign her post said SDPI D.K district Secretary Iqbal. Shoba in her list to central Union Home Minster has mentioned that all the deaths of Hindus in Mangaluru and udupi were caused by Muslims, therefore the SDPI strongly opposes it said Iqbal to Oneindia Kannada.