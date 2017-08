ಶರತ್ ಮಡಿವಾಳ ಹತ್ಯೆ, ಪಿಎಫ್ ಐ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರ ಬಂಧನ

Mangalore

ಕಿರಣ್ ಸಿರ್ಸೀಕರ್

Mangaluru : Sharath Madiwala RSS worker is no more | Oneindia Kannada

English summary

In connection with Sharath Madiwala murder case two PFI workers arrested by police, said by IGP Harishekhar in a press meet at Mangaluru.