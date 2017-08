ಮಂಗಳೂರಲ್ಲಿ ಐಜಿಪಿ ಬಂಗಲೆಯಿಂದಲೇ ಗಂಧದ ಮರ ಕಳವು

Mangalore

ಐಸಾಕ್ ರಿಚರ್ಡ್

English summary

Sandalwood tree stolen from IGP bungalow amidst high-security in Mangaluru, Daskshina Kannada district. A fully grown sandalwood tree was stolen from the bungalow of the inspector general of police (IGP) here, which has shaken the general public.