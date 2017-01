ಜ.12ರಿಂದ ಮಂಗ್ಳೂರಲ್ಲೂ 'ವಿವೇಕ್ ಬ್ಯಾಂಡ್' ಅಭಿಯಾನ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The Samartha Bharatha Trust, Mangaluru will be launching a Vivek Band -2017 campaign in Mangaluru on January 12th to spread the message of 'Be Good-Do Good' on the occasion of the 154 birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Campaign will be held in all over the state from January 12th to 26.