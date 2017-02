ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ ಬಂದ್ ಬಿಸಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚಳ : ಮದ್ಯ ಮಾರಾಟ ನಿಷೇಧ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, February 23, 2017, 13:29 [IST]

English summary

Dakshina Kannada Bandh on Feb. 24 in the district in the wake of Kerala CM Pinaray's participation in CPM Rally on Feb. 25, became more sensational. Meanwhile, in a precautionary measure, District administration has ordered to close the liquor outlets in the district on 24, 25th of this month