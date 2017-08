ಪುತ್ತೂರಿನ ಕೊಂಬೆಟ್ಟು ಕಾಲೇಜೀಗ ನ್ಯಾಪ್ಕಿನ್ ಗಳ ಡಂಪಿಂಗ್ ಯಾರ್ಡ್

Mangalore

ಕಿರಣ್ ಸಿರ್ಸೀಕರ್

English summary

The government have a plan to distribute free napkins for poor girls. But this does not reach this girls. Napkins belongs to 12 undergraduate colleges in Puttur taluk are now wasted at Kombettu Government College, Puttur.