ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಬಾಲೆ ಬರೆದ ಪತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಸ್ಪಂದಿಸಿದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ

Story first published: Thursday, June 15, 2017, 15:25 [IST]

English summary

A sixth standard student of Sharada English Medium School, Shimantoor near Kinnigoli named Dhruti has drawn the attention of Prime Minister (PM), Narendra Modi, through a letter, about the need to build overbridge for the railway gate situated at Kinnigoli.