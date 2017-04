ಗುದನಾಳದೊಳಗೆ ಚಿನ್ನವಿಟ್ಟುಕೊಂಡು ಸಾಗಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದವನ ಬಂಧನ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, April 20, 2017, 18:55 [IST]

Acting on credible intelligence, the officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mangaluru, on Wednesday April 19 arrested a passenger and recovered gold worth over Rs 10 lac at Mangalore International Airport here. The gold was concealed by the passenger inside his body.