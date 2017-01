ಮೂಡಬಿದ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಸರುಗದ್ದೆ ಕಂಬಳಕ್ಕೆ ಅಖಾಡ ಸಿದ್ಧ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2017, 9:03 [IST]

English summary

Students and pro-Kannada organisations took to the streets in Mangaluru, Hubli-Dharwad and Bengaluru in support of Kambala. Today (Jan.28) Organizations ready to celebrate symbolic kambala and parade in Dhakshin Kannada, moodbidri, swaraj mydan to Jodikere.