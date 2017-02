ಅಡಿ ದೂರದಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಅಪಾಯ, ಬದುಕಿಗೆ ಇಲ್ಲ ಬೇರೆ ಉಪಾಯ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2017, 18:21 [IST]

English summary

Life is so undertain. We are not here to live for more than 100 years. Some people may not earn lakhs of rupees for their livelyhood, may not construct building, may not have fat bank balance, but their life is also so precious. Just think about their life.