2017 ಗಣರಾಜೋತ್ಸವ ಪರೇಡ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಂಗ್ಳೂರಿನ ನಿಷೆಲ್

Nishel from Mangaluru to march at Republic Day parade in Delhi on January 26. Nishel Almeida, a class 9 student of St Aloysius High School, Kodialbail and a young talent in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) air wing has been selected for this year's Republic Day parade as an all-rounder cadet.