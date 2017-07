ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಎನ್ ಐಎ ಕಚೇರಿ ತೆರೆಯಲು ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರ ಆಗ್ರಹ

Mangalore

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

"I'm feared to return home alone from Shakha" An RSS Swayamsevak working for nation is not safe #NIAOfficeInMangaluru 4 pic.twitter.com/QyaAeNa9ir

Believe me after Kerala Mangalore will be next largest raw material provider for ISIS. @narendramodi ji #NIAOfficeInMangaluru is a must

CONgress Govt is supporting Islamists in Karnataka as part of its #AppeasementPolitics . We need #NIAOfficeInMangaluru to put an end to this.

English summary

Many people are demanding an NIA (National Investigation Agency) office in Mangaluru. They are starting an online campaign in twitter to grab central government's attention regarding this.